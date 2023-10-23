Former Wolves midfielder Jack Price departs Colorado Rapids

Jack Price (Photo by Bart Young/@btyphoto)

The 30-year-old Shrewsbury born midfielder was a product of the Wolves academy and went on to make 112 appearances for the Molineux club.

He helped Wolves win the League One title back in the 2013/14 season, and was regarded as a fan favourite during his time at the club.

In January 2018, he left Molineux for the US and signed for the Rapids, going on to play over 120 times.

Back in March he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg, an injury that ruled him out for the season.

The midfielder, who spent four of his six years as captain, confirmed his departure on social media.

Thank you Colorado Rapids fans ❤️ me and my family have had the best 6 years. The support and love shown towards us from day 1 has been top class. Wish the lads all the success in the future ⚽️👊🏼 an honour and immense pride to captain this club for 4 years 🙏🏼❤️ cheers, Pricey 🤝 — Jack Price (@jacko_8) October 22, 2023

He said: "Thank you Colorado Rapids fans, me and my family have had the best six years.

"The support and love shown towards us from day one has been top class.