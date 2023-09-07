Former Wolves players tee up another golden golf day

Former Wolves footballers golf day at Oxley Park Golf Club. Pictures by DAVE BAGNALL.

Almost 20 former players, including a non-Wolves contingent featuring Archie Gemmill, Gary Owen and Joe Mayo, joined supporters in taking to the course at Oxley Park, followed by dinner and entertainment from former Nottingham Forest and Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley in the evening.

As a result of the day’s events, including a raffle and auction, approximately £8,000 has been raised which will, as in previous years, be shared among local charities which are supported by the FPA.

“Every year I wonder whether we will be able to keep going and do the golf day again, and every year we get such fantastic backing from the regulars who keep coming back and keep supporting the event,” says former midfielder and FPA vice-chairman Steve Daley, who organises the golf day with the help of the committee.

“It makes for a brilliant event and a brilliant atmosphere, and we always seem to get lucky with the weather as well.

“The former players are always delighted to get involved in what is always one of our highlights of the year, and I just want to thank everyone involved for playing their part in another excellent day.”

Charities which the event has supported in previous years include Compton Care, the Haven, the Good Shepherd and the Crafty Gardener, and more donations will be agreed once the total is finalised.

“The golf day is a really important event for the FPA, not just because of the opportunity to bring former players and fans together, but also because of the funds which are raised,” said FPA Chairman John Richards, who shared evening hosting duties with Daley and fellow former team-mate Steve Kindon.

“We always love to get together and chat about old times, but we are also committed as an organisation to supporting important local charities, and the support we have received again this year will allow us to continue to do that.”

Former Wolves defender Geoff Palmer, who is also on the FPA committee, had a dual role in the day given his status as president at Oxley Park.