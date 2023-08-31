Notification Settings

Wolves have firm interest in Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed

By Nathan Judah

Wolves are chasing Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed and are hoping to complete a deal before tomorrow night's 11pm deadline.

Fulham's Harrison Reed (left) and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard
Reed has been a key player for the Cottagers in their return to the Premier League and has been an ever-present in Marco Silva's side since.

The club are expected to make a bid for the midfielder with Gary O'Neil looking to add to his squad following the expected departure of Matheus Nunes.

Young striker Enso Gonzalez has already been unveiled with Manchester City's Tommy Doyle set to sign a season-long loan with a £4.3m option to buy.

Meanwhile young centre-back Alfie Pond who made his senior debut on Tuesday night in the 5-0 win over Blackpool is joining League Two outfit Stockport County on loan until the end of the season.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

