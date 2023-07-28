Departing Wolves wing back Ryan Giles excited to link up again with Rob Edwards at Luton

Rob Edwards handed Ryan Giles his senior debut at AFC Telford United (Tim Roberts)

The 23-year-old has completed a £5m move to newly promoted Luton Town - becoming the latest Wolves player to leave Molineux.

Giles, who has had spells on loan at a number of clubs spent last season at Middlesbrough - with the north east club missing out on promotion in the play-offs.

His first loan spell and taste of men's football came back in March 2018 when he made nine appearances at Telford after being brought to the club by Edwards.

Now the former Wolves coach links up with the youngster again - and the defender is delighted to begin a new chapter in his career.

He said: "I’ve reached the point that at my age that I’ve had a lot of loans and I feel those experiences have made me the player and the person I am today. Now this is a different direction, a new beginning, a new chapter.

“I’m grateful to Rob for giving me my first taste of men’s football and now with the chance to work with him again, especially in the Premier League, it is a fantastic opportunity.

“I thrive off creating chances and I can’t wait to get to know my teammates and get the fans off their seats. I’m really excited and want to hit the ground running.”

Giles has had seven loan spells away from Wolves before making a permanent switch to the Hatters.

Edwards is delighted to have brought in the Wolves man and is excited to see what he can do in the top flight.

He added: "He’s a really exciting signing for us. I’ve known Ryan for a long period of time; I gave him his first taste of senior football back at AFC Telford when he was a young kid on loan from Wolves.

“He’s had a few loans and he’s got lots of experience now, cumulating in last season where he was one of the most outstanding wide players in the Championship. He’s got electric pace and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone who can cross a ball on the run with the quality he can while at full speed.