E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 302 - FFP - THE TRUTH!!! And all that jazzzzzz!

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the first podcast of the new season in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

The boys are back with a bang from Portugal with all the latest news coming out of Wolves' training camp.

All the latest shenanigans from the Air bnb are revealed as the first team's performance is analysed after two productive games.

Wolves are in FFP trouble.....but why? and how? Liam explains what is currently going on and delivers the truth of the situation.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves podcast
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

