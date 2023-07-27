E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 302 - FFP - THE TRUTH!!! And all that jazzzzzz!

NEW: Why Wolves still have FFP concerns
Premium
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the first podcast of the new season in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
The boys are back with a bang from Portugal with all the latest news coming out of Wolves' training camp.
All the latest shenanigans from the Air bnb are revealed as the first team's performance is analysed after two productive games.
Wolves are in FFP trouble.....but why? and how? Liam explains what is currently going on and delivers the truth of the situation.