Brighton v Wolves preview: Julen Lopetegui wary of Seagulls' threat

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wolves bounced back from defeat at Leicester with three points against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, while Brighton fell to a surprising loss against Nottingham Forest following their unfortunate FA Cup semi-final defeat.

But the Seagulls are still fighting for a place in Europe next season, and Lopetegui is well aware of the dangers they pose as Wolves travel to the Amex Stadium.

“In my opinion, one of the best teams now playing football in the world is Brighton,” Lopetegui said.

“In a different way to the rest of the teams – very good and very bright. They attack in a different way and are able to play with big consistency, with different solutions.

“They show that they are enjoying playing in this way. It’s about the fantastic work of De Zerbi, with their fantastic players playing football. Not only in the offensive phase – in the defensive phase they are a very good team too.

“This is a big challenge for us and a chance. We have to go there with the aim and spirit to fight and compete with them.”

Diego Costa has started the last four games and helped Wolves to important results in their fight to survive.

The veteran striker has had a big impression on the Wolves squad and put in an impressive display against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, and he is set for another opportunity tomorrow.

Lopetegui said: “Diego has had a big impact – I highlight his work rate and mentality repeatedly – I’ve said this a lot of times.

“He was out of the team, and sometimes the squad, but he’s a very competitive player.

“He’s not come here thinking about his holidays, he wants to compete, to play. He pushes in every training session. That’s why he’s playing and helping us. His experience and energy have been very important to us.

“We have good characters in the dressing room. When Diego is about, the players are alive. We’re very happy with him.”

With Premier League safety almost secured, Lopetegui was also keen to highlight the supporters’ role in their resurgence.

Lopetegui said: “We need victories and points to achieve our aim. Four months ago people thought it was impossible and now, at least, it’s possible. We have to fight very hard to achieve our aim.

“It was a bad situation but now we have hope. We have to continue working hard.

“I thank our fans a lot. We have won the last matches because we have had a big energy from our fans, above all in the bad moments when we’ve suffered, this is very important, the energy. Our 12th player is the fans and we are very happy. I thank them a lot.”

The manager also confirmed the team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Opposition view

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful of having young striker Evan Ferguson back from injury for the visit of Wolves tomorrow.

The 18-year-old has starred for the Seagulls this season, with nine goals to his name, but missed the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United and the Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

With Wolves arriving at the Amex Stadium, De Zerbi could have the Irish forward back in the line-up.

He said: “I think and I hope Ferguson can play on Saturday – and Joel Veltman. But we are able to win with this squad. Today (against Forest) we were able to win with this first XI. A lot of coaches cry after defeat but this, I am different.”

Against Forest, Brighton were also missing Adam Lallana (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) and Veltman (hamstring), while Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster were only fit enough to be on the bench at the City Ground.

Brighton are in need of a win against Wolves to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe, and may have to settle for a youthful attack after Julio Enciso, 19, and Facundo Buonanotte, 18, started at Forest – with the latter netting on his full debut. De Zerbi added: “He played well. I knew his quality he is one player more. To give him the possibility to play is a possibility for another player to play more.

“I love working with good players – the problem is not the age, the problem is the mental quality and that is difficult for a young

player.