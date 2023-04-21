Notification Settings

E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 293 - Leicester Mailbag

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen are here with their latest podcast in association with Kettle and Toaster man.

Wolves poddy

The boys answer all your questions ahead of the game with Leicester at the weekend.

They also address some of the Brentford talking points and give an update about the futures of some of the Wolves stars.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

