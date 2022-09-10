Joao Moutinho reveals how he sold Wolves move to Matheus Nunes

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nunes Matheus Luiz

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing with a £38million move from Sporting, which could rise to £42million.

Now, fellow midfielder Moutinho has revealed that he had a conversation with Nunes to sell the idea of joining Wolves to him. He said: “It’s normal when you have players who you can talk to come to the same club or the same league. I did it five years ago, he did it with a lot of players to know how it is in the club, how it is in the country, how we play, if we’re enjoying these kinds of things.

“It’s normal, and what I told him is that it’s the best league in the world and you’re going to enjoy it if you come, and I hope you come to help us. After, it’s his decision if he comes, but we like that he made the decision to come here and help us, and I think he’s going to help us a lot this season.”

Meanwhile, Moutinho says the squad will rally around Sasa Kalajdzic after the striker suffered an ACL injury on his Wolves debut.

Moutinho added: “He knows he has our support. Ours as players, the clubs, because Sasa comes with a big spirit, he’s happy to come here to try to help the team. He did it very well and is the friendliest guy on the training ground, but on the pitch, he unfortunately had this injury.

“He needs to stop for a few months, but he knows he has our support and he is also supporting us from the outside. He’s already told this to us, and we play for every supporter, fan and player that we have in this situation.