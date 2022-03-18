Wolves on loan midfielder Connor Ronan called up to senior Ireland squad

Conor Ronan

The 24-year-old has impressed this season for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and has scored eight goals and notched four assists in 25 games in all competitions.

The loanee has also been the subject of online attention in recent weeks after some of his long-range strikes for St Mirren.

As a result of his superb displays, Ronan has now been called up to the senior Ireland squad for the first time in his career. He wrote on Twitter: “Honoured, a proud day for me and my family.”

Rochdale-born Ronan has previously represented England under-17s and Ireland’s under-17s, under-19s and under-21s.

He joined Wolves’ academy in 2014 from Rochdale and has made 13 appearances for Wolves’ first team since his debut in December 2016.