Wolves captain Conor Coady: Raul Jimenez has shown bravery, courage and character

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has hailed the 'bravery, courage and character' of Raul Jimenez after the striker netted his first goal since returning from serious injury.

Raul Jimenez (Getty)
Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The 30-year-old fractured his skull 10 months ago and only returned to the field this season, netting his first goal since his comeback in the 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Jimenez revealed in August that he was told by doctors it was a 'miracle' he was still alive before he went on to make a full recovery – although he does need to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

And when asked how big that goal at St Mary's was for the striker, Coady said: "Incredible. The bravery, courage and character he's shown to come back.

"We believe in Raul every single day. He's an incredible footballer and it's a pleasure to work with him every single day because of what he brings – his attitude.

"He brings that to training. How to work, how to get better and how to make us all better as a club.

"We can all come together and say we're so, so proud of him, but that is like Raul all over again. What a goal it was and it deserved to win any game."

Jimenez raced to the away end after his goal and celebrated emphatically, showing a mixture of relief and delight after finding the net.

And Coady believes it will be a boost for his confidence going forward.

He added: "Without a doubt, scoring a goal makes you feel on top of the world. It makes us feel on top of the world!

"We're a very close-knit group and have all been through what he's been through with him for the last 10 months.

"It's a massive moment for him and for all of us. We're proud to work with him and the journey he's been on to get to this point.

"But what a goal it was, it was absolutely incredible. It's something Raul has brought to Wolverhampton Wanderers over these years."

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News