Lewis Dobbin inside track: West Brom's Villa loan star to make his mark

Albion this week sealed the season-long loan of Villa attacker Lewis Dobbin, who could make his debut at QPR on Saturday.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Last updated
Lewis Dobbin checked into The Hawthorns this week as Carlos Corberan bolstered his ranks ahead of Saturday's curtain-raiser at QPR. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dobbin this summer moved from Everton to Villa in a £10million deal, so we caught up with Joe Thomas, Everton reporter at the Liverpool Echo, for some insight.

Q: What sort of player and character can Albion expect?

JT: He’s a good lad, a positive character. He’s had a really interesting summer I don’t think he’d have anticipated.

I sat down with him at the end of last season and it was a case of trying to get his head down and impress Sean Dyche to stay around the first team. He ended with a surprise move to Villa and all the headlines there.

He’s a solid character, very disciplined and ready to work hard. He had a good loan at Derby. He didn’t get among the goals much there, but it was two years ago and it was a really important development loan for him, he was young and learned about the physical aspects, which helped him impress Dyche last season. He’s happy to get stuck in.

I don’t think anybody expected him to stay around last summer, the natural progression was probably a Championship loan to go and play 25 or 30 games.

