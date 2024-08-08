Lewis Dobbin inside track: West Brom's Villa loan star to make his mark

Dobbin this summer moved from Everton to Villa in a £10million deal, so we caught up with Joe Thomas, Everton reporter at the Liverpool Echo, for some insight.

Q: What sort of player and character can Albion expect?

JT: He’s a good lad, a positive character. He’s had a really interesting summer I don’t think he’d have anticipated.

I sat down with him at the end of last season and it was a case of trying to get his head down and impress Sean Dyche to stay around the first team. He ended with a surprise move to Villa and all the headlines there.

He’s a solid character, very disciplined and ready to work hard. He had a good loan at Derby. He didn’t get among the goals much there, but it was two years ago and it was a really important development loan for him, he was young and learned about the physical aspects, which helped him impress Dyche last season. He’s happy to get stuck in.

I don’t think anybody expected him to stay around last summer, the natural progression was probably a Championship loan to go and play 25 or 30 games.