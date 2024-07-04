Seven Baggies with point to prove on West Brom return

There is much left to do, certainly when it comes to recruitment, for Carlos Corberan this summer, but these early weeks of training are crucial nonetheless.

We’ve had a look at the talking points around some members of Albion’s squad this summer.

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi has spent the last couple of seasons as a squad player, rather than the more regular starter he had been before. He turns 31 this year and is in the final year of his deal.

We’ve seen enough of the Nigerian international to know he’s still very capable at this level. Cedric Kipre is gone, but Torbjorn Heggem is due in.

Can former Rotherham man Ajayi force a more regular spot in Corberan’s side this term? There may be a space, but the head coach may still favour further depth in that role.

Jayson Molumby

Almost the forgotten man after spending the second half of last season injured, Molumby was billed a key player this time 12 months ago.

The Irishman is 24 and another out of contract next summer, but is back up to speed and trying to catch the eye this summer.