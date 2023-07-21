Notification Settings

West Brom keeper David Button set to depart amid Reading and Sheffield Wednesday interest

By Matt Maher

Goalkeeper David Button is poised to leave Albion this summer with Reading and Sheffield Wednesday among his suitors.

David Button (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 34-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at The Hawthorns and will be allowed to depart with a year still remaining on his contract.

Button, who joined the Baggies from Brighton three years ago, was not involved in either of Albion’s midweek friendlies at Cheltenham and Salford. Reading, relegated from the Championship last season, are among the clubs who have enquired about his services though no deal has yet been agreed.

Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths will battle it out for the No.1 jersey, while two other young goalkeepers, Brad Foster and Ted Cann, yesterday extended their deals at the club.

Striker Mo Faal has also signed a new two-year contract, with midfielder Josh Andrews agreeing terms on a one-year deal.

