West Brom 1-1 Blackburn - report

Jayson Molumby nets Albion's goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

Substitute Jayson Molumby had emerged from the bench on a rare night off to head in what looked like a seventh straight home league win without conceding 17 minutes from time.

But Diaz smashed home a free-kick from the edge of the D that debut goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, 21, was unable to keep out despite getting a hand to.

Carlos Corberan's men looked set to return to the play-off places and sixth with the win but had to make do with a home point. It was a bold call from the head coach to hand Griffiths a senior bow for the under-fire David Button and the academy graduate had fared well but should have saved Diaz's free-kick on his side of the goal.

Corberan's goalkeeping headache goes on as the damage of Alex Palmer's injury continues to tell.

All eyes were firmly on the Baggies team news an hour ahead of kick-off - aside from those stuck in more dreadful M5 junction one congestion in both directions, caused in part by a police incident.

Josh Griffiths made his senior debut in goal for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The hope among the majority of supporters was a senior Albion debut for academy graduate goalkeeper Griffiths and Corberan, who had been coy on his decision between the sticks, put his faith in the 21-year-old from the off as Button was dropped to the bench.

The former Cheltenham, Lincoln and Portsmouth loan shot-stopper had been recalled from his Pompey stint last month, prior to Palmer's injury, with the Baggies keen to run the rule.

Griffiths, from Hereford, is no stranger to senior football and barely out of his teens had already racked up 99 league appearances and 113 in all senior competition.

He wasn't Corbean's only eye-catching alteration as the head coach made four changes in all from the disappointing defeat at Blues last Friday.

Also in came midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for a full debut and attacking duo John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Button, Molumby, Grady Diangana and Daryl Dike were subs.

Visitors Blackburn had drawn three league games on the spin after going more than half a season without tying. Jon Dahl Tomasson's men were unchanged from a 1-1 draw at Watford.

Darnell Furlong and Blackburn's Tyler Morton (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

One of the biggest Hawthorns roars of recent times - despite the excellent record - was as Griffiths' name was read out ahead of kick-off and if there were early nerves the youngster settled them with a fine reaction save from the dangerous Ben Brereton Diaz inside just three minutes.

Rovers looked sharp for a couple of minutes but Albion soon rallied to take charge as Jed Wallace shot over the angle after his side made a few inroads down the right.

Darnell Furlong was bright early on but should've scored the big early chance on 16 minutes but headed straight at Aynsley Pears from Swift's corner.

The hosts built pressure through a serious of corners as Blackburn held on before, on the break, Bradley Dack tested Griffiths with a routine low stop.

John Swift attempts an overhead kick (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Griffiths was comfortable with his saves but there were audible nerves in the stands with some loose distribution and passes into defence, as has been the way under Corberan.

Chalobah caught the eye in midfield. He grew into the contest and was a bustling presence both deeper and in a bid to join attacks. One cultured turn and crossfield switch drew gasps. His evening lasted 51 minutes before hobbling off with what appeared an innocuous problem.

Albion quietened before the break but still threatened through Thomas-Asante from range and Swift's bicycle kick over the top. Thomas-Asante could only help a gorgeous Wallace left-footed cross over but was flagged offside.

Corberan's men were inches from an opener 10 minutes after the restart but Molumby, just on for Chalobah, cracked the post with his left foot from inside the box.

But Rovers grew into the second period and it needed big blocks from Conor Townsend and Erik Pieters to keep them at bay.

Molumby and Diangana, also introduced from the bench, had added some impetus for the hosts as the clash entered its final quarter on a knife-edge.

And it was no surprise to see the former make the difference 17 minutes from time.

Brandon Thomas-Asante shoots over (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Rovers' Tyler Morton failed to clear sufficiently and Albion worked it to Furlong, whose deep cross was met by Okay Yokuslu. The Turk's header was cleared from the line in front of goalkeeper Pears but Molumby was on the spot to react first and dispatch a header six yards out.

Albion looked professional and largely untroubled on their way to the record home victory - until a needless free-kick was conceded a minute from time.

Up stepped Diaz for Blackburn, who had almost given up hope. He achieved no shortage of power but Griffiths was well-positioned – only to see the ball slip beyond his fingertips.

There was still time in six minutes added on for the home side to force what could and perhaps should have been a winner through Molumby again, as he helped on a corner at the near post, but Pears' intervention ensured the Baggies were denied a new record home run.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Chalobah (Molumby, 51), Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Albrighton (Diangana, 63); Thomas-Asante (Dike, 81).

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Reach, Grant.

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Pears; Rankin-Costello (Brittain, 68), Wharton (Hyam, 45), Carter, Pickering; Travis (c), Morton (Gallagher, 82); Thomas (Hedges, 63), Dack (Szmodics, 63), Brereton Diaz; Dolan.

Subs not used: Hilton, Buckley.

Attendance: 21,840 (666 Blackburn fans)