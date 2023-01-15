West Brom's Conor Townsend: We knew we could win at half-time

A delirious Conor Townsend celebrates his memorable match-winner at Luton in front of the away end (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan's charges continued their spectacular run of form to make it nine league wins from 10 and climb into the play-offs with the memorable comeback victory at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors were 2-0 down in 10 minutes but rallied as Daryl Dike struck before the break before the unlikely goal duo of Jayson Molumby and Townsend – with his first Baggies league goal in four-and-a-half years – struck to turn the contest in Albion's favour.

Left-back Townsend, who was also involved in Molumby's equaliser and put in a fine display, insists the away dressing had belief they would go on and claim the three points after Dike pounced to deservedly reduce the deficit before the interval.

"We actually started and the goal rocked us a little and they get a second in quick succession, we found ourselves 2-0 down," Townsend said to BBC WM.

"But I think we reacted really well, and the confidence we've got in the team we know we can score goals, we had to stick at it and keep doing what we've been doing.

"Dike manages to get the goal before half-time which is massive, we go in at 2-1 at half-time and it's game-on.

"We knew in that dressing room we could come out and get the win."

The full-back arrived on time unchecked at the back post to turn in the excellent Matty Phillips' brilliant cross from the right.

Townsend added: "It was very special, for it to put us in the lead after being 2-0 down and in front of the fans who were great again today."

Corberan's side roll on having entered the top six for the first time this term and now find themselves just two points from third having dropped to the foot of the table after the head coach's first game in late October.

Townsend explained: "It puts us in a good position, but that's all it's done, it's not done yet there's still lots of games to go.

"Obviously we're delighted to not be where we were and to be where we are now and it's looking promising.

"We just need to look going and keep doing what we're doing, believing in what we're doing.

"I think you can tell that the feel around the club has changed, that was understandable from the beginning of the season, from fans and players.