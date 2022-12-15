West Brom striker Daryl Dike: I wondered if I would ever be the same again

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 with Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The United States international striker, 22, emerged from the bench to power in a downward header for his first Baggies goal in Monday night's 2-1 comeback win at Sunderland.

The victory, sealed after fellow sub Tom Rogic also scored his first goal in Albion colours, was a fourth on the spin for head coach Carlos Corberan and marked a memorable moment for Dike, who has endured hideous fortune with two serious muscle injuries in his 12 months at the club.

Dike admits his first Albion goal was a huge weight off his shoulders amid concerns about returning to action generally – and whether his powers would be limited by the hamstring and thigh setbacks, but said he has been given 'courage' to fight back.

"I'm just overwhelmed with emotion, I think throughout all this time all I've been wanting to do is just get on the pitch, make an impact and help the guys in the squad," Dike said.

"Luckily I was able to do that, getting the win is important but for a personal goal to be able to get on the scoresheet, having that big relief and weight off my shoulders.

"For me it's just been a different experience. It's something that I never thought I'd really have to be experience, for a while.

"I'm not going to say I'm happy it happened, but it's something I'll definitely learn by. I learned about my body and me physically and mentally.

"For these past few months it's taught me a lot and is something I'll carry over on and off the pitch."

The striker, who has started just one game for the club back in January, added: "With that you could always be scared to get back on the pitch, thinking 'oh am I going to get injured again?' 'Am I ever going to be the same again?'

"But for me, luckily with the staff and everyone who has worked me, given me the courage to go around and do things to full strength without worrying, is great.

"Going on to the pitch and showing myself I can still do some of the things I could do before is a great weight off my shoulders."

Dike and Rogic have both fought back from separate and different injury and fitness issues to score first Baggies goals in style after the visitors recovered from a poor first half on Wearside.

Former Celtic star Rogic, a free agent snapped up by former boss Steve Bruce, helped turn the goal in Albion's favour with an excellent impact from the bench as Corberan's substitutions helped inspire.

The pair were fitting goalscorers for Albion as the club and its players dedicated the victory to former doctor Julian Widdowson, whose sudden death aged 63 was revealed over the weekend.