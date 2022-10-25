West Brom appoint Carlos Corberan as new head coach

New West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan

The former Huddersfield Town boss, who led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last year has been the number one candidate over recent days.

Lengthy talks have been held between the two parties - with Albion also interviewed other candidates during an extensive search to find Steve Bruce's successor.

And now Albion's 15 day search is over with the 39-year-old due to take over for the lunchtime clash with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Corberán’s backroom staff, which will include James Morrison and Gary Walsh, will be finalised in due course and chief executive Ron Gourlay said: "Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”

Corberan's managerial career began at a young age in Cyprus - after a youth career with Valencia as a goalkeeper.

He then moved to Leeds United as the club's under 23 coach - before being promoted to assistant manager under Marcelo Bielsa in a dual role.

In 2020, Corberan then left to become a full time manager again at Huddersfield - with the club finishing 20th in his first campaign.

Then the following year he guided the club to third - before narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League after they were beaten in the play-off final.