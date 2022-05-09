Analysis: West Brom finish with flourish at end of frustrating season

Karlan Grant celebrates the first of his two goals against Barnsley on Saturday that took him to 18 for the season

Albion’s final game of the 2021/22 campaign saw them secure a resounding 4-0 win over Barnsley.

The margin of victory could easily have been greater, with the Baggies creating enough chances to score six or seven.

But this win, while enjoyable, doesn’t change the fact that Steve Bruce faces a huge rebuilding job this summer.

Albion need to overhaul their squad. The boss himself has said they need at least six signings.

And a win over an already-relegated Barnsley side doesn’t change that.

The Tykes headed to The Hawthorns knowing they are going to be a League One side next year.

They also had 11 senior players unavailable, meaning caretaker boss Martin Devaney was forced into naming a youthful side with Cauley Woodrow the only outfield player older than 22.

Devaney, who began the season as Barnsley’s under-23s coach, effectively named an under-23s side at The Hawthorns.

And the youthful Tykes struggled to get to grips with Albion from the off with Bruce’s men dominating the opening 20 minutes.

Eventually, they started to turn that dominance into chances.

Karlan Grant, Adam Reach and Dara O’Shea all had decent opportunities to open the scoring inside the opening half-hour.

Everyone in the stadium knew it would only be a matter of time before Bruce’s men did take the lead.

Nevertheless, their opening goal came with a huge slice of good fortune – with referee Leigh Doughty incorrectly ruling that Clarke Oduor had fouled Jayson Molumby in the box.

The Barnsley defender actually won the ball with a well-timed and clean challenge.

But Doughty pointed to the spot with Grant going on to score from 12 yards.

Three minutes later, the Baggies doubled their lead with a brilliant finish from Reach.

David Button sent a long ball forward. And with fellow goalkeeper Jack Walton caught in two minds, Reach brilliantly lifted the ball over his head and into the net from 20-yards.

Two became three shortly after the interval when Matt Clarke, in what was probably his last Albion appearance, fired in unmarked just six yards out.

And the goals kept coming with Grant brilliantly lifting the ball over Walton and in on the hour after latching on to a through-ball from Semi Ajayi.

Grant has actually never scored a career hat-trick.

And he was denied one again here when he first hit the post before then going to miss a second penalty – with Walton making a smart stop after Darnell Furlong had been fouled.

On an afternoon that very much had a pre-season feel, Albion’s day almost had a fairytale end when Caleb Taylor came a whisker away from bagging on his Championship debut.

The towering centre-back rose highest to meet a corner only to see his header blocked on the line by Jasper Moon.

This win over Barnsley saw them finish 10th in the Championship this year.

The fact they finished that high proves just how poor a division it had been.

And speaking afterwards, Bruce said he will always look back on his first month in charge with regret.

Albion were in the play-offs when the former Newcastle boss replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael in February.

But he failed to win any of his first five games in charge – with that run effectively ending their promotion hopes.

“This season has not been good enough,” Bruce said. “Looking back on the three months, it was the first month where I didn’t make the impact I would have liked.

“We didn’t get anywhere near the results that we needed to give us a chance.

“I couldn’t address the slide quick enough, that is the overriding feeling I have at this moment in time.

“We finished OK. We’ve given a glimpse of how we want to try and approach it next year.

“But it was a little bit too late.

“We have got good players in the club and my challenge is to put a squad together that is capable of getting us to where we want to get to.

“We’ve got a big summer ahead.”

A big summer it is.

A final day win over Barnsley’s under-23s isn’t going to paper over any cracks.

Bruce knows that. And the fans know that.

Albion will hopefully look very different when they line up at the beginning of next season.

They need more pace in the team. They need more creativity. And they need more flair.