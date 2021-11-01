Fulham 3 West Brom 0 - Player ratings

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion heads wide of the post. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

Almost caught short by Wilson early on but recovered. Couldn’t do a lot with the Albion goals and almost got a hand to Mitrovic’s penalty.

Made a couple of top saves after the red card to keep the score down.

Helpless 6

Darnell Furlong

Not a great afternoon for the wing-back. Struggled to get down the sides and put crosses in, and rarely had a chance to threaten with his long throw. Red card was harsh but he got caught the wrong side of his man.

Caught out 4

Conor Townsend

Another steady display from the ever-improving full-back. Solid in the first period and was the Baggies’ outlet ball in the second half. Put in two beautiful crosses that were begging to be buried – and was a threat at times.

Threat 6

Kyle Bartley

Scoreline doesn’t suggest it but probably one of Albion’s better performers. With 11 men Albion hardly conceded a clear chance – and had three good chances.

Chances 6

Matt Clarke

Ropey display from the loanee, who was caught a couple of times in the first period. His horrendous pass almost led to a Fulham third, but was let off by Kebano’s miss. Uncharacteristic for the defender who has had a good start to life at Albion.

Uncharacteristic 5

Semi Ajayi

A steady game with not a lot done wrong. At times his passing was a bit suspect playing through midfield – but was solid and despite the scoreline didn’t concede any clear-cut chances until after the game-changing red card.

Solid 6

Jake Livermore

Brought back in and was caught a number of times in the first period by a quicker Fulham midfield. Grew into it and should have got Albion back into the game midway through the second half.

Off the pace 6

Robert Snodgrass

Day to forget for the Scot. Supplied a few dangerous balls for Albion but like Livermore was too slow on the ball, and made a horror pass for the second and crucial goal.

Horror pass 4

Karlan Grant

His scoring run hit the buffers, with nothing clear cut for the forward. Got into good areas out wide and supplied some decent crosses, but it was a quiet afternoon all round for the in-form front man.

Quiet 6

Matt Phillips

Like Grant, got himself into good areas and was lively in periods of the first half. Supplied a dangerous cross for Clarke and showed flashes but not enough to trouble Fulham.

Lively 6

Jordan Hugill

After last week’s superb display, this was a tough one for the loanee. Didn’t have a clear-cut chance and looked isolated in the first half. On his heels for a superb Townsend cross.

Isolated 5

Substitutes

Callum Robinson 5 (for Hugill, 59), Grady Diangana 5 (for Phillips, 59), Jayson Molumby 5 (for Grant, 73).