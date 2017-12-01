Alan Pardew wants Gerry Francis to stay at West Brom but Ben Garner and Mark O'Connor leave

Assistant head coaches Ben Garner and Mark O'Connor have followed Gary Megson out of the club.

But Albion's new boss has kept goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould in his backroom staff and has offered Francis the chance to stay too.

The 65-year-old hasn't made a decision yet, and is unlikely to until next week.

"Unfortunately his mother's a bit poorly so I don't know if he's going to be at the game on Saturday," said Pardew. "But he's someone I respect and somebody who did a terrific job and knows this group of players so if I can keep him I will.

"Obviously he has a loyalty to the group that was here before that is probably tugging at him a little bit but I hope he stays."

Although the Baggies have lost three coaches and gained just one in the form of Pardew's No.2 Joe Carver, Albion's new head coach is not planning to make any more appointments for at least a fortnight.

"We've got some internal people I want to look at," he said. "From what I can see the organisation here is really sound, sometimes it's good to promote from within.

"Me and John are experienced enough to carry the load for a couple of weeks and then in 14 or 15 days time we'll have our team in place."