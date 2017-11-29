West Brom chairman John Williams thanks departed Gary Megson for 'sterling job' in difficult circumstances

Megson, who rejoined the club as Tony Pulis's assistant in the summer, took charge of the team for two games following Pulis's sacking nine days ago.

He led them to an impressive 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday and a 2-2 draw against Newcastle last night.

Megson received a rousing send-off at The Hawthorns from a fanbase who are still grateful to him for turning the club around near the start of the century.

He met with Williams at 10am today and was told that Alan Pardew was taking over as head coach on a two-and-a-half year contract

Pardew has brought John Carver, his former assistant at Newcastle, into his backroom staff and Megson has left the club.

“Gary leaves with our gratitude for a sterling job completed in difficult circumstances,” said Williams.

“We met today when I explained our position which he understood and accepted in the highly professional manner with which he has conducted himself since Tony’s departure.

“He steadied the ship in a difficult moment and we are extremely appreciative of his efforts.”

Megson admitted he felt uncomfortable being a No.2 during the past few months but his time at the Baggies has rekindled his desire to get back into football after five years out of the game.