Alan Pardew: Five key West Brom games on the horizon

Crystal Palace (H) - December 2nd

Roy Hodgson will be making a return to The Hawthorns in Pardew's first fixture.

What an opener...

At home against a club he used to play for and manage and are also in the thick of a relegation scrap following a horrendous start to the season.

What's more, former Albion boss Roy Hodgson will also be sitting in the opposing dugout too, giving the game all the tools needed for it to be a real occasion.

The Eagles' form has improved under the former England manager, so it won't be an easy game for Pardew - but a first league win since the second weekend of the season would be the tonic to get fans on-side right away.

Swansea (A) - December 9th

The Swans have struggled to score so far this season.

Two relegation six-pointers in a row? It's not even 2018 yet, but it looks like it could well be a huge game for both clubs.

The Swans are the lowest scoring side in the league, but have conceded less than the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool over the course of the current campaign.

They might prove a tough nut to crack for Pardew, but if he can coax some goals out of Albion at the Liberty Stadium, he could be in for three points.

If there was ever an away trip you'd be looking forward to, this is probably it.

Manchester United (H) - December 17th

Romelu Lukaku could be the biggest worry for Pardew in the meeting with Manchester United.

The first game in front of the Sky TV cameras for Pardew comes against an opponent even the most optimistic Albion fans won't be expecting a result from.

But the game is at home, and the Red Devils still haven't completely clicked - unlike their noisy neighbours at the Etihad.

The big worry will be former Albion loanee Romelu Lukaku, who on his day can win a game on his own.

Any kind of result against Jose Mourinho's men will undoubtedly draw praise for Pardew, although it will be a tough ask.

Everton (H) - December 26th

Everton have been out of sorts, with Wayne Rooney failing to provide the goals to keep them away from relegation fears.

West Brom fans will be hoping for a late Christmas present as the Toffees make the trip to the Black Country on Boxing Day.

The host's form throughout this season has been dire to say the least, with neither Ronald Koeman or David Unsworth being able to sort things out at Goodison Park.

Leaking goals and struggling to hit the back of the net themselves, it looks like a very winnable fixture for Pardew.

But with Big Sam reportedly set to take charge, he'll be doing his best to steer them to safety.

West Ham (A) - January 2nd

David Moyes is in the hot seat for The Hammers.

Topping off the hectic Christmas and New Year period is a trip to the London Stadium, where Pardew will face another former employer.

The 56-year-old took charge of the Hammers in 2003, and will undoubtedly relish another opportunity for three points against another relegation candidate.

David Moyes will have been bedded in by then of course, but given his recent failures it won't be a game to fear for the Baggies, unless he's recaptured his fondly remembered Everton form.

Another away trip which could yield points for Pardew.