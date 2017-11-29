Alan Pardew at West Brom: His managerial track record

Luke Hatfield takes a look at his track record, to see if Pardew has cut the mustard in previous roles.

Reading (1999-2003)

Pardew's first managerial job actually took place in 1998, when he took caretaker charge of the Royals following Terry Bullivant's exit - for whom he was reserve team manager. He was only in the hot seat at the club for a week, residing over a 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

However, in 1999 he then took the permanent role as Reading boss, effectively turning the relegation threatened club into then-Division 2 promotion hopefuls.

Pardew was unlucky not to achieve promotion in 2001, with Reading falling foul in the play-off final to Walsall via a 3-2 defeat in extra-time.

There was no play-off heartbreak for Pardew the following season though, as he guided his team to automatic promotion.

He almost secured back to back promotion, only to miss out in the play-offs yet again, this time succumbing to Wolves 3-1 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-final.

Win percentage: 48.3%

West Ham (2003-2006)

The Hammers came calling for Pardew in 2003, with Trevor Brooking in caretaker charge of the club after the sacking of Glenn Roeder.

Pardew eventually resigned at Reading to secure the move to Upton Park. However, there was more play-off struggles for the Englishman, who this time fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the final.

Despite experiencing a blip in his second season, he secured promotion to the Premier League, before guiding the club to a ninth placed finish the following season.

Alongside their surprising league performance, Pardew also oversaw the Hammers' FA Cup final run, eventually losing on penalties at Wembley in the 3-3 draw over 90 minutes - fondly remembered for Steven Gerrard's late heroics.

West Ham couldn't emulate their performance in the league over the following season however, eventually sacking Pardew in December following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton.

Win percentage: 41.1%

Charlton Athletic (2006-2008)

It took less than a month for Pardew to find a new club following his sacking from West Ham, heading to the Valley to take charge of Charlton on Christmas Eve 2006.

The club were in a precarious league position when the boss took over, and despite an upturn in form, were relegated that season.

The boss then failed to bounce straight back up to the Premier League, before a catastrophic beginning to the 2008-9 season saw The Addicks and Pardew part ways by mutual consent with the club in the bottom three.

Win percentage: 31.1%

Southampton (2009-2010)

Southampton was the next club to bring in the former midfielder, naming him boss in the summer of 2009 following their takeover.

Despite failing to make the play-offs, he did lead the club to their first piece of silverware in over thirty years, beating Carlisle in the Football League Trophy (now known as the Checkatrade Trophy).

Pardew departed St. Mary's the next season, with the club citing concerns over staff morale.

Fans didn't take well to the move, with just 13 per cent supporting the decision in a locally run poll.

His final game in charge was a 4-0 thrashing of Bristol Rovers.

Win percentage: 53.1%

Newcastle (2010-2014)

Pardew's next role was at Newcastle United following Chris Hughton's departure.

Despite not being the most popular choice among Magpies fans, Pardew quickly won over the Toon crowds with some memorable results, including the clubs' remarkable 4-4 comeback draw with Arsenal in which they were 4-0 down at half-time.

In the 2011-12 season, Pardew was rewarded for leading Newcastle to a fifth placed finish with the Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year award - making him the only English manager to win both in the same season. Mike Ashley then awarded Pardew with an eight-year contract extension at St. James Park.

Following that season, he also went on to the Europa League quarter-finals, losing 4-2 to eventual runners-up Benfica.

Things eventually turned against Pardew with the club falling into a huge slump in 2014, losing 15 of 21 competitive games, resulting in animosity throughout the fan base.

Ashley continued to back the boss into the 2014-15 season despite continued pressure in the stands. But in December 2014, Pardew agreed a move to manage his former club Crystal Palace.

Win percentage: 38.4%

Crystal Palace (2015-16)

Joining in January 2015, Pardew helped revitalise the Eagles immediately following his appointment, with wins over Spurs and Southampton.

Lifting Palace from the relegation zone to tenth, he was hailed for the work he did at Selhurst Park in his first season in charge.

A strong start the following season petered out in the New Year, but Pardew did manage to get his side to Wembley for the FA Cup Final - only to lose in extra-time to Manchester United having gone a goal up with less than 15 minutes remaining in regular time.

Palace's poor league form proved to carry over into the 2016-17 season, resulting in Pardew being relieved of his duties with the Eagles sitting 17th in the Premier League.

Win percentage: 40.2%