Alan Pardew at West Brom: Five things you didn't know about the new Baggies boss

Luke Hatfield picks out five nuggets you might not know about the new manager.

Caretaker for a week...

Whilst most football fans will know that Pardew's first job was in charge at Reading, what many wouldn't realise was that he was actually a caretaker boss for seven days in a previous spell.

He took full charge of the Royals in 1999, but originally joined as reserve team manager in 1997 under Terry Bullivant.

When Bullivant left the club, Pardew was put in as caretaker manager, taking charge of just one game - a 2-0 loss to Huddersfield.

A week after being placed in temporary charge, Pardew was shifted back to his reserve team role when Tommy Burns took to the hot seat.

A single piece of cup silverware

Despite making the FA Cup final twice as a manager, the only piece of cup silverware Pardew as claimed is the Football League Trophy.

Advertising

Alan Pardew

The competition, now known as the Checkatrade Trophy, was won by Southampton in 2010, courtesy of a 4-1 win over Carlisle at Wembley.

Papa Waigo N'Diaye bagged five goals through the competition for Pardew's side, whilst former Albion striker Rickie Lambert also notched three.

Baggies fans would love a cup run this season, given they can sort their league form out - and Pardew could be the man to provide just that.

Advertising

He's not a fan of Albion's neighbours

Whilst it doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things now, Pardew hasn't had the best of luck against some of West Brom's local rivals over the years.

During his stint as Reading boss, he lost 3-2 to Walsall in the old Division Two play-off final in 2001, before the play-off heartbreak struck once again after a fourth placed finish in Division one two years later yielded a defeat to Wolves in the post-season occasion.

Fortunately, Pardew won't be heading to Molineux or the Banks's this season during the league - although a cup clash with Nuno Espirito Santo's side could come to fruition later on this season.

Double manager of the year winner

Premier League experience was one of Albion's biggest requirements when hunting for the successor to Tony Pulis, and Pardew has that in abundance.

In fact, the former midfielder is actually the only English manager to be named Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year in a single campaign.

Alan Pardew enjoyed great times at Newcastle

That came in 2012, when Pardew helped lead Newcastle into the lofty heights of fifth place, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

That finish also secured Europa League football for the Magpies, something which Albion fans would savour if he can guide them to that kind of success in the future.

He worked up as a player

Whilst most fans will know Pardew as a manager first, he also had a distinguished playing career, most notably for Crystal Palace and Charlton.

However, in not too dissimilar fashion to Jamie Vardy, he started his career in slightly lesser surroundings.

Beginning his career at Whytleafe FC, Pardew went on to play for other lower league clubs including Epsom & Ewell, Corinthian-Casuals and Dulwich Hamlet before getting a move to Yeovil.

From there, he headed to Selhurst Park before stints with Charlton, Spurs (on-loan), Barnet and Reading.