Analysis: Disappointment for Walsall but Saddlers remain in play-off picture

The Saddlers would’ve leapfrogged seventh-place AFC Wimbledon, who lost 2-0 at home to Newport County, with maximum points but instead reduced the gap to one point, while boasting a game in hand.

Gillingham, who have played a game more than Walsall, trail them on goal difference having drawn at home to League Two strugglers Grimsby Town.

Morecambe missed the chance leapfrog Walsall when they lost 3-1 at Salford yesterday, but Crawley Town will be looking to climb above them with victory at Stockport County this evening.

The fact that Walsall have propelled themselves into contention in the play-off race shows just how far they’ve come under Mat Sadler.

It’s worth nothing that the Saddlers sat 12 points adrift of the play-offs at this stage last season having collected just one win from 15 games.

But with improved performances and results comes growing expectation and a return of one point against strugglers Colchester and Forest Green over the past week has somewhat arrested their ascent.

On a positive note, there is still eight games to go, four of which are at Bescot, where Walsall have amassed two-thirds of their league wins.