King eager to kick off his Hednesford Town reign with a victory

King takes charge of his first match tomorrow since taking over at the Pitmen in late-May after the club was spared relegation from step four football thanks to a reprieve.

The new boss wasted no time in building a squad that is filled with quality, and after a 4-0 pre-season win against a young Wrexham AFC side in midweek, King is delighted to add the former Baggies academy product and Saddlers loanee ahead of visiting Racing Club Warwick in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

He said: “He’s a proper goalkeeper, and we shouldn’t get near his calibre of player.

“We worked so hard to get him. We had to be patient at times as well. He came in and had a look at us rather than us looking at him.”

The new Pitmen manager also discussed his start to life at the club, saying: “It’s been good and an eye-opener.

“It’s been different because it’s a club that’s at a level that it shouldn’t be in.

“The big turn-in of players, bringing in a whole new squad, has been really good. I took my time with it all. It’s been a good pre-season, and when I get the opportunity to build my own thing it normally goes down quite well.

“Racing Club Warwick are on the back of winning a league so their spirits will be high and it’ll be a really tough game.”

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Darlaston Town are hoping to re-find the magic of the Cup when they visit Rugby Borough.

The Citizens reached the first qualifying round last year after beating Hednesford, and faced Sporting Khalsa live on the BBC, earning a replay that they lost on penalties.

Boss Dean Gill said: “We’re ready to start now, we’ve worked really hard and we’re excited. There’s always a bit of the unknown, but we’re really positive and looking forward to it.

“Rugby are a good side, and we won’t take anything for granted. It’ll be a tough task, but we are looking to push on.”

Elsewhere, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Atherstone Town, Tividale travel to Brocton, Lichfield City visit Gresley Rovers, and OJM Black Country host Chasetown.

Dudley Town go to Sporting Club Inkberrow, Stone Old Alleynians host Bedworth United, and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Rugby Town.

In the Midland One, Cradley Town welcome Kirby Muxloe, Bilston Town travel to Leicester St Andrews, Wednesfield visit Saffron Dynamo, and Smethwick Rangers entertain Coton Green.

And, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall visit Sandbach United and Stafford Town host Stockport Georgians.