Blades carve a path into next round of the cup

Black Country Blades were victorious at AFC Kingswinford of the Kidderminster Premier Division.

Within five minutes Tyler Goodyear latched on to a through-ball from Alan Clarke and then expertly slotted home for a well-placed goal.

The rest of the half provided chances by both sides which could not be taken.

On 70 minutes AFC Kingswinford equalised and the game looked like it was going to extra-time.

However, Tyler Goodyear had other ideas when in the last 30 seconds, with the ball bouncing about, Goodyear was able to lash out and guide the ball home for a last kick winner.

AFC Goldthorn were ‘taught a footballing lesson by a very good side’ according to club secretary Mark Woods, going down 8-1 to Kings Newey of the Oakbourne Sunday League Premier Division.

Gregg Corbett’s left-footed volley into the box was a consolation for them after conceding six goals.

The only other game was in the league’s Paycare Open Age Division, where Wombourne Athletic romped to a 6-0 win over bottom club Delph Runners.