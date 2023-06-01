Golden night at Molineux for Lichfield City with JW Hunt Cup success

Lichfield City celebrate with the JW Hunt Cup on the Molineux pitch after overcoming Tividale Picture: Nigel Cliff

City ran out 1-0 winners over Midland Premier rivals Tividale on an historic evening to remember in Wolverhampton.

Ivor Green’s side wrote their name into the record books by claiming the trophy, in its 97th edition, for the first time in Lichfield’s 53-year modern history.

Full-back Haines, the club’s longest-serving player and record appearances maker having this season passed 168 games, powered in a fine strike from just inside the penalty area after a determined run and one-two with Jack Edwards.

The opener – and what proved winner – arrived on 28 minutes, after which Tividale had the ball in the Lichfield net but the referee’s assistant flagged for offside to deny an opener.

Lichfield’s Liam Kirton thought he had double the lead before the break, only for the ball to have just crossed the byline before Edwards delivered his cross.

Luke Childs and Edwards went close after half-time, but both found the side netting.