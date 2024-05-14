Unai Emery describes feeling following six-goal thriller with Liverpool

Substitute Jhon Duran scored two late goals as Villa fought back to claim a point which inched them closer to Champions League qualification.

Emery’s men will be guaranteed fourth spot in the Premier League if Tottenham fail to beat title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday night - though Emery later claimed he would not be watching that match.

Asked to sum up his emotions, after a pulsating 90 minutes against the Reds, he replied: “Exhausted, exhausted more than the players.

“We celebrated the season with the supporters and we are very proud of how we finished, not winning, but we had desires to get the fourth position. There is still one match to play.”