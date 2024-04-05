Aston Villa v Brentford: Thomas Frank warns Aston Villa that Ivan Toney is ready to end his goal drought

Toney has not found the net in his last seven Premier League matches, his longest run without a goal since the Bees were promoted in 2021.

After returning from his gambling ban in January, Toney hit four in five games, but since then his only goal has come from the penalty spot for England against Belgium. The 28-year-old did set up Kristoffer Ajer’s stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the weekend, but scuffed his shot when through on goal in the stalemate with Brighton on Wednesday night.

However, Frank pointed to the criticism recently aimed at another gilded striker, Erling Haaland, as he backed Toney to get straight back on the goal trail.

“I think most importantly he is getting on the end of chances,” said Frank. “He had a good chance against Brighton and a few against Manchester United.

“Talking of strikers, there’s also a bit of talk about an ‘OK’ striker up at Manchester City called Haaland. Good strikers will go through spells where they are not scoring. In my opinion it’s just a matter of time before he’ll score.”

Brentford return to the scene of one of their darkest days in the top flight on Saturday when they head to Villa, where they were thumped 4-0 last season.

“We were 3-0 down after about 10 minutes, that was a bad day,” recalled Frank. “Villa is a very good team and Villa Park is a very difficult place to be, and to play at.

“They have almost been unplayable there – crazy, crazy good. So we know it’s a big challenge but we know if we hit our top level we can get something out of it so that’s what we will aim to do.”

Frank could welcome back winger Kevin Schade after six months out with an adductor injury.

Defender Ethan Pinnock and midfielder Christian Norgaard are also progressing well but will not be ready for the weekend.