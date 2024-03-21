Aston Villa midfielder eyeing a derby return

The midfielder has missed the last three matches with a foot injury sustained in the 3-2 win at Luton earlier this month, though the issue is not thought to be serious.

Ramsey has been limited to just eight Premier League starts during a frustrating season, having missed the start of the campaign with a fractured foot before then suffering a recurrence of the injury shortly after making his initial return in September.

The 22-year-old is the only current injury concern for Villa boss Unai Emery, though skipper John McGinn will miss the derby against Wolves and the trip to champions Manchester City on April 3 as he completes a three-match suspension.