Unai Emery reveals simple and effective method to stop Aston Villa weakness
Unai Emery believes the best way to solve Villa’s problems defending set pieces is to stop conceding them in the first place.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Villa are the Premier League’s third most potent team from set plays this season after scoring 12 goals but have also let in 13 themselves.
They claimed a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday after the hosts saw two set piece goals ruled out following VAR checks and Emery’s biggest concern is the amount of opportunities his team is giving away.