Exclusive: Aston Villa to carry Acorns charity logo on shirts for Ajax clash

The Black Country charity’s logo will replace the club’s main shirt sponsor, gambling firm BK8, which cannot be used for the match in Amsterdam due to Dutch advertising regulations.

Villa will use the opportunity to promote the work of Acorns, which cares for children with life-limiting and life threatening conditions and has hospices in Birmingham and Walsall.

The club famously carried the charity’s logo on their shirts between 2008 and 2010 in a pioneering gesture by then owner Randy Lerner.

Both Villa and Acorns have retained close ties, with the charity having been an official partner of the club for several years.

Villa previously wore the logo of the club’s charity Foundation when they played in the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar earlier this season.

In a fitting coincidence, the Acorns name was on the front of Villa’s shirts for their only previous competitive meeting with Ajax, a 2-1 Uefa Cup win back in 2008.

The teams meet on Thursday in the first leg of a last-16 Conference League tie.

Villa’s president of business operations Chris Heck said: “Aston Villa and Acorns have a relationship that is world-renowned, which was brought to global attention some 16 years ago when the hospice’s name appeared on the front of those famous claret and blue shirts for the first time.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to work together for such a noble and important cause and we hope this exposure to such a large audience will be hugely beneficial to Acorns.

“On our previous visit to the Netherlands earlier in this competition, we were proud to wear the Aston Villa’s Foundation’s branding on the front of our shirts and we are extremely pleased that we’ll be able to carry Acorns’ message in a similar way.”