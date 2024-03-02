Luton 2 Villa 3

Two first half goals from Ollie Watkins appeared to have Unai Emery’s men cruising to victory at Kenilworth Road.

But they the Hatters then scored twice in the space of six second half minutes from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris to level it up.

Digne then came off the bench to convert Moussa Diaby’s cross and keep Villa’s cushion inside the top four at five points.

Analysis

It had looked like being trimmed to three points, ahead of next weekend’s visit of fifth-placed Tottenham, when Luton staged their second half comeback.

Villa had been dominant in the opening period, with only a series of saves from Thomas Kaminski restricting their lead at the break to two.

The second half was a different story as the visitors sat back and Luton pushed on, eventually pulling level with goals from two set pieces.

Morris even had a chance to put the hosts in front but with momentum suddenly against Villa, they somehow found a way to pull out the victory.

Diaby, so out of form in recent months, delivered an inswinging cross which Digne headed in at the far post for his first Premier League goal since November, 2022. He will have rarely scored more precious.

After the first half the story looked like being about Watkins, who took his Premier League tally for the season to 16, a new personal best.

Luton had conceded six times in midweek against Manchester City and Villa were twice in behind the hosts inside the opening five minutes here, without being able to capitalise.

But Leon Bailey’s cross was drilled a little too firmly at Jacob Ramsey, who was unable to react in time, while Teden Mengi then did well to outmuscle the latter after a Douglas Luiz through pass had sent him clear.

Ramsey was in the thick of the action and drew the first save of the match from Thomas Kaminksi with a first-time curling effort the keeper pushed round the post.

It was a decent stop and another was required to deny Watkins after Bailey had played the striker in on the right of the box.

Yet from the corner, the keeper was left helpless as Watkins was left unmarked to plant a header from Bailey’s delivery inside the near post.

The goal equalled Watkins’ previous best return in a Premier League season and he nearly set a new best with a shot which shaved the outside of the far post following another flowing Villa move.

As it was, he did not have to wait too much longer for the second. Once again Watkins was left completely unmarked by the hosts, this time to collect a quickly taken Luiz free-kick, before firing in off the post. Though a raised flag initially cut short celebrations, replays suggested the Villa man was well onside and a VAR check confirmed.

The only blot in the opening half for Villa was the loss of Ramsey to injury, though his replacement Morgan Rogers was sharp and denied a first Premier League goal by an excellent Kaminski save.

Luton showed signs of life late in the first half and then early in the second period but though Carlton Morris headed over at the far post, the opening hour passed without the hosts registering an attempt on target.

When they did, it delivered a goal. Reece Burke was the first to hit the target, only to be denied by a brilliant Moreno block but the ball stayed in play and Chong was able to force home at close range.

Six minutes later the match was level. Konsa was penalised for halting Morris on the left and when the free-kick came in, the striker was unmarked at the far post to side foot home.

Morris then missed a great chance to put the hosts ahead when he sent a header straight at Emi Martinez.

When Digne was presented with his chance, he made no mistake, heading between Kaminski’s legs for the winner.

Key Moments

24 GOAL Ollie Watkins puts Villa ahead, nodding home Leon Bailey’s corner at the near post.

38 GOAL Watkins doubles the lead. Douglas Luiz finds the striker in space after taking a quick free-kick and he finishes off the far post.

66 GOAL Luton are back in the game. Tahith Chong forces home after a scramble at a corner.

72 GOAL All squad. Alfie Doughty sends in a free-kick and Carlton Morris arrives at the far post to side foot home.

89 GOAL Lucas Digne wins it for Villa, heading home Moussa Diaby’s cross.

Teams

Luton (4-2-3-1): Kaminski, Kabore, Burke, Mengi, Bell (Ogbene 6), Doughty, Barkley, Clark, Chong (Mpanzu 84), Townsend (Hashioka 53), Morris Subs not used: Berry, Woodrow, Nelson, Piesold, Shea (gk), Krul (gk).

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno (Digne 79) Bailey (Diaby 79), Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey (Rogers 29 (Iroegbunam 79)), Tielemans (Zaniolo (79), Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Torres, Kesler-Hayden, Olsen (gk).