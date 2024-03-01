Luton v Aston Villa - Who's out and who's a doubt

Both are in the squad travelling to Kenilworth Road but both doubts as Champions League-chasing Villa look to further consolidate their place in the Premier League top four.

Konsa returned to training this week after nearly a month out with a knee sprain while Torres complained of pain in his hamstring in last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Emery will speak to both before deciding how involved they will be against the Hatters. Centre-back Diego Carlos and Jhon Duran (both hamstring) remain out.

"I include them in the squad for tomorrow, but I don’t know if they will start," Emery said in his pre-match press conference.

"I will speak to them tomorrow morning and ask how they feel for a very important match. There will be a lot of duels and it is a demanding match."

The trip to Luton starts a huge week for Villa, who travel to Ajax for the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie next Thursday, before hosting top four rivals Tottenham the following Sunday, March 10.

Ezri Konsa - 50 per cent chance

The defender’s return to training was a huge boost for Villa. Emery now faces a decision over whether to throw him right back into the fray.

Pau Torres - 50 per cent

Another player upon which Emery faces a big decision. Torres is Villa’s best player in possession but big games against Ajax and Tottenham loom.

Diego Carlos - 0 per cent

The centre-back remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Emery hopes to have him back closer to the international break.

Jhon Duran - 0 per cent

The striker is back in training but won’t be considered against Luton. Could make his return against Ajax or Tottenham.