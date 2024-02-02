Aston Villa dealt big blow ahead of trip to Sheffield United

The Italy international forward did not complete Friday morning’s training session after complaining of pain and will not feature at Bramall Lane while the issue is assessed.

Zaniolo, on a season-long loan from Galatasaray, is currently Villa’s main back-up to top scorer Ollie Watkins, with the club’s other senior striker Jhon Duran sidelined for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Lucas Digne (hamstring) and Pau Torres (ankle) remain out, though Emery is hopeful the latter could return to training in the next week.

New signing Morgan Rogers could make his debut after joining from Middlesbrough in a deal which could eventually be worth £15million.

Asked about Zaniolo’s injury, Emery said: “He felt this morning in training some pain. He was not feeling good and did not finish the session.

“He is not in the squad (for tomorrow). Hopefully it is not a big problem.”

Villa head to Bramall Lane on a run of just one win in five Premier League matches, aiming to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

“Tomorrow in Sheffield is a very important match for us after the defeat we had at home,” said Emery. “We are really excited and motivated to play.

“The most important thing is how we can face the match and our preparation for the match.

“We are going to try to focus 100 per cent on the match and it’s very important. It’s difficult as well because playing away is always difficult.”