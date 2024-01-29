Unai Emery reveals Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins back-up plan

Top scorer Watkins is currently the club’s only fit striker with Jhon Duran facing up to two months out with a hamstring problem.

The club will not recruit another before Thursday’s transfer deadline, though they remain hopeful of securing a deal for Middlesbrough attacker Morgan Rogers.

Watkins has flourished under Emery’s guidance and has started every Premier League match this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

But the lack of cover is a concern, with the club still battling on three fronts as they hunt a first trophy since 1996.

Emery, however, has confidence in his resources and has identified Zaniolo as a striker option if required.

The Italy international has scored only twice since joining on a season-long loan from Galatasaray last summer and has endured a difficult time off the field, having been interviewed by police investigating a betting scandal back in his homeland. But Emery believes the 24-year-old’s head is now clear to concentrate on the task at hand.

He said: “When we signed him, his capacity to play as a second striker or even the main striker, we were thinking of that in case of a problem like now.

“We are practicing with him as a striker, in case Watkins has some problems.

“During the period without Duran, we can play with him. We can also play without really one striker properly, like Moussa Diaby or Leon Bailey.

“We prefer to keep the decision we are taking in not signing a striker, because it is difficult.

“Zaniolo, his first part of the season, was not being consistent.

“I had a conversation with him last week and as well before. He had some circumstances when he arrived here.

“There were individual issues as well which meant he was not focusing 100 per cent but now I think, hopefully, after my conversation, he can help us like I want.”

The only significant movement at Villa this month has concerned outgoings, with midfielder Leander Dendoncker joining Napoli on loan.

Emery, meanwhile, has told Jacob Ramsey his future is with Villa and dismissed suggestions the midfielder could make a surprise exit.

Reports on Monday claimed Ramsey was a target for Newcastle and Bayern Munich but while Emery is not surprised the England under-21 international is the subject of attention, he has no intention of letting him go.

“I am not thinking about letting him leave, even in the case some teams are offering us a lot,” said Emery.

"Right now I don't want that - I completely don't want that. I want to work with him and try and help him increase his level because I am selfish and I want him at his best for me.

“We can both benefit from that. His future now is with Aston Villa. In all my conversations with him his commitment to Aston Villa is clear."