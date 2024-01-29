Aston Villa confident of landing Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers

The latest offer is believed to be in the region of £15million including add-ons and the club hope it will be sufficient to secure their primary January transfer target before Thursday’s deadline.

Rogers, who was born in Halesowen and came through Albion’s academy, is thought to be keen on the move.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in 33 appearances since joining Boro from Manchester City last summer.

Villa, who drew 0-0 with Chelsea in Friday’s FA Cup fourth round, are still hoping to offload Bertrand Traore and Calum Chambers this week.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker last week joined Napoli on loan until the end of the season.