Police contact Aston Villa and Brentford over Ollie Watkins abuse claim

The Villa striker pointed to a home fan after scoring the winner against his former club at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It is understood Watkins told Villa staff the supporter had been shouting abuse about a member of his family.

He later explained: “It was a feisty game and it spurred from my celebrations after I scored.

“That’s not down to the lack of respect to the Brentford fans but there was one individual who was abusing me all game so I felt like it was only right to celebrate in front of him.”

Police are now poised to investigate after Villa called on the authorities to investigate and find the individual.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of the claims. Officers will be making contact with officials at Aston Villa and Brentford to find out further details.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said on Sunday: “Ollie and I went to each other after the game and he said there was a situation with a fan. I know Ollie is a top person of top integrity.”