Manchester City's Jack Grealish ruled out of clash with former side Aston Villa

Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski scored a 90th-minute equaliser as champions Manchester City were held to a third consecutive Premier League draw in a six-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium. Son Heung-min scored at both ends inside the first 10 minutes, initially firing the visitors ahead before inadvertently diverting a free-kick beyond goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Phil Foden’s cool finish just after the half hour was cancelled out by a superb strike from Giovani Lo Celso before Grealish looked to have swept home the winner 10 minutes from time.

However, Spurs refused to throw in the towel and Kulusevski’s towering late header earned Ange Postecoglou’s side a point. Rodri and Grealish, though, received cautions which rule them out of the trip to Villa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier scored an 88th-minute winner as Liverpool staged a dramatic late fightback to beat Fulham 4-3 at Anfield. Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2 and West Ham drew 1-1 at home with Crystal Palace.