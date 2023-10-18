Aston Villa's Ebony Salmon earns England U23 call up

England's Ebony Salmon

The 22-year-old, from Kingswinford, is part of a 23-strong group named by head coach Emma Coates for matches against Italy and Portgual. Her Villa team-mates Laura Blindkilde Brown and Freya Gregory have also been included, along with Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas.

Salmon, a product of Villa’s academy who returned to the club last month after two years playing in the USA, has previously captained the Young Lionesses and also has four senior caps.

England travel to Vercelli to face Italy on Thursday, October 26, before welcoming Portugal to Manchester’s Joie Stadium on Monday, October 30.

Coates said: “Our season got off to a strong start in September and the performances gave us plenty to build from.

“Off the pitch it was fantastic to see a record crowd for the women’s under-23 age group turning out to watch us beat Belgium in our first home game.

“As we continue our European league we want to build on that momentum and hope to see another good turnout in Manchester.

“This new European competition gives our players experience playing in bigger stadiums and in front of bigger crowds.