Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ticket wait as Aston Villa opponents Legia Warsaw fear partial stadium closure

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa supporters remain in the dark over ticket sales for next week’s Europa Conference League clash at Legia Warsaw with Uefa potentially set to order a partial stadium closure.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Polish club has been charged by the governing body after supporters used pyrotechnics during the home leg of last month’s play-off round win over FC Midtylland.

Legia were already subject to a partial stadium closure, suspended for two years, after supporters lit fireworks and blocked passageways during a Europa League tie with Napoli in November, 2021.

It is that punishment Uefa may now seek to enforce with both clubs and supporters still awaiting the decision, now just 10 days before Villa are due to visit on Thursday, September 21.

A statement posted on the official Legia website explained: “The club uses all possible instruments to ensure that all seats in the stadium during the match against Aston Villa FC are accessible to fans.

“However, there is a risk that the decision of the UEFA authorities may limit the pool of tickets available for sale.

“Therefore, the club informs that the sale of tickets and packages for the UEFA Conference League group stage matches will begin after receiving a binding decision of the UEFA bodies.”

Villa and Legia have been paired together in Group E of the Conference League, along with AZ Alkmaar and Zrinjski.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News