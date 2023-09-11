Ticket wait as Aston Villa opponents Legia Warsaw fear partial stadium closure

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Polish club has been charged by the governing body after supporters used pyrotechnics during the home leg of last month’s play-off round win over FC Midtylland.

Legia were already subject to a partial stadium closure, suspended for two years, after supporters lit fireworks and blocked passageways during a Europa League tie with Napoli in November, 2021.

It is that punishment Uefa may now seek to enforce with both clubs and supporters still awaiting the decision, now just 10 days before Villa are due to visit on Thursday, September 21.

A statement posted on the official Legia website explained: “The club uses all possible instruments to ensure that all seats in the stadium during the match against Aston Villa FC are accessible to fans.

“However, there is a risk that the decision of the UEFA authorities may limit the pool of tickets available for sale.

“Therefore, the club informs that the sale of tickets and packages for the UEFA Conference League group stage matches will begin after receiving a binding decision of the UEFA bodies.”