Philippe Coutinho makes Qatar loan switch from Villa

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian playmaker has fallen down the pecking order since making a loan move from Barcelona permanent last summer.

Coutinho started only seven Premier League matches last season and did not make an appearance after mid-February, while this term he twice came off the bench before suffering a hamstring injury.

Al Duhail are the reigning Qatari champions, having won the Qatar Stars League last season.

Coutinho, 31, starred during a five-year spell with Liverpool from 2013 to 2018, which persuaded Barcelona to pay more than £100 million for his services.