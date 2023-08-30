Aston Villa linked with Barcelona's Clement Lenglet

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The 28-year-old France international spent last season on loan with Spurs, making 26 appearances, before returning to the Catalan giants in the close season.

However, he is not in boss Xavi’s plans and looks likely to leave the Nou Camp during the current transfer window.

With Villa defender Tyrone Mings likely to miss most, if not all, of the season with a serious knee ligament injury, reports in Spain suggest boss Unai Emery could look to lenglet to bolster his backline.