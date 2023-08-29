Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho edging closer to exit

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

The 31-year-old has struggled to live up to his billing at Villa Park having initially joined on loan under Steven Gerrard. That move was made permanent ahead of the 2022-23 season as the former Liverpool playmaker joined from Barcelona in a £17million deal – having moved from Anfield to the Catalan giants in 2018 for £130m.

He had spent a year on loan at Bayern Munich but had struggled to recreate the form that made him a huge hero at Anfield.

Coutinho played 24 games for Villa since his initial loan move in January last year, contributing five goals.