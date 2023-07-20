Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer will get chance to impress in pre-season

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery will give Cameron Archer the chance to stake his claim for first-team football during pre-season with Villa’s squad having flown out to the USA.

Cameron Archer impressed for England in the Euro Under-21 Championship
The England under-21 international is part of a 26-man travelling party which also includes 17-year-old midfielder Omari Kellyman.

Archer scored 11 goals on loan at Middlesbrough and a decision on his short-term future will be taken closer to the start of the season.

Jhon Duran, the £15million January signing from Chicago Fire, has not travelled to the US. Winger Bertrand Traore, who has been linked with a move to Samsunspor, has also been omitted along with left-back Alex Moreno, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Young goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has joined League One Exeter City on a season-long loan, with midfielder Marvelous Nakamba closing in on a permanent switch to Luton Town.

Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

