Aston Villa's Cameron Archer will get chance to impress in pre-season

Cameron Archer impressed for England in the Euro Under-21 Championship

The England under-21 international is part of a 26-man travelling party which also includes 17-year-old midfielder Omari Kellyman.

Archer scored 11 goals on loan at Middlesbrough and a decision on his short-term future will be taken closer to the start of the season.

Jhon Duran, the £15million January signing from Chicago Fire, has not travelled to the US. Winger Bertrand Traore, who has been linked with a move to Samsunspor, has also been omitted along with left-back Alex Moreno, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.