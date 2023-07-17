Aston Villa leading the race to sign Joao Felix

Joao Felix

Villa were reported to have had an opening bid of £38.5million turned down by Leverkusen last week for Diaby but it is claimed the clubs are still in negotiations with the German side hoping for more than £50million to land him.

They do face competition though, with Napoli also keen to sign the 24-year-old Frenchman, and Al-Nassr from the Saudi Pro League are also reported to be interested.

Diaby made 33 appearances last season in the Bundesliga scoring nine goals and registering nine assists.

Meanwhile reports also claim that Villa are leading the race to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The forward moved to Chelsea on loan in January but he did not discover his best form at Stamford Bridge.