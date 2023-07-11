Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa eager to get back on pitch

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Unai Emery’s men return with a game at Walsall on Saturday – a traditional summer fixture for Villa. And defender Konsa is looking forward to seeing the fans turn out in their droves at the Bescot Stadium.

“I’m always eager to play the first game of pre-season,” he said. “Walsall is a game we play every year and the fans are going to be there, so we are looking forward to that.”

The clash with the Saddlers is the first step towards facing Newcastle United on the opening day of the Premier League season – and Konsa hopes Villa can display further progression.