Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow predicts busy summer

CEO Christian Purslow outside Villa Park

Full-back Alex Moreno and striker Jhon Duran were the only two additions last month, as Villa opted not to reinvest cash generated from the £15million sale of Danny Ings and instead wait until the summer, when more of Emery’s targets may be within reach.

Italian defender Ibrahima Bamba, who plays in Portugal for Villa’s soon-to-be sister club Vitoria, is among the players already linked.

Purslow said: “We’re always looking ahead. We like to be strategic about the way we build our squad.