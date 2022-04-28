Aston Villa set for Australia in pre-season

Aston Villa are heading down under

Steven Gerrard’s team are heading Down Under to take part in the club’s first-ever tour of the country.

Villa first travel to Brisbane play in the Queensland Champions Cup, facing Premier League rivals Leeds United at the Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, July 17, before taking on Brisbane Roar in Townsville on July 20.

They then head west across the country to Perth and play Manchester United on Saturday July 23, as part of the ICON Festival of Football.

Tickets for the Queensland Champions Cup matches are on sale from this Friday, April 29, while those for the Perth fixture available from next week.